Railroad crossing closures updated for VBT, Belleville

Norfolk Southern has provided Van Buren Township with an updated projection to their dual rail instillation project, as of June 22. (An earlier list of proposed crossing closings was published in the Aug. 22 print edition.) The railroad will be replacing railroad ties, rails, and paving/repairing all crossings.

– Savage Rd: 06/22/2023 to 06/28/2023

– Martinsville Rd: 06/22/2023 to 06/24/2023

– Sumpter Rd: 06/26/2023 to 06/28/2023

– Elwell Rd: 06/26/2023 to 06/28/2023

– Martz Rd: 06/26/2023 to 06/28/2023

– Hannan Rd: 06/20/2023 to 06/23/2023

– Haggerty Rd: 06/21/2023 to 06/24/2023

– E. Huron River Dr: 06/21/2023 to 06/24/2023

– Norfolk’s goal was to repair the Sumpter Rd crossing on 6/26, however they may attempt repairs on 6/22, time allotting.

This project will not affect emergency responses, and the township will adjust and deploy resources accordingly.

Railroads are regulated by the federal government. Local units of government (including Van Buren Township) do not have authority over issues concerning trains/crossings. To contact Norfolk Southern with questions or concerns, it can be reached at: 800-453-2530.

The VBT Public Safety Department said it will continue to communicate with Norfolk Southern in an effort to provide local residents with as much information as possible regarding possible closings. Any information/changes the township receives will be disseminated to the public as soon as possible.