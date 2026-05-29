Public meeting set for US Ecology Romulus harzardous waste license

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), will host a virtual public information meeting on the US Ecology Romulus Inc. (USE ROM), Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License Application at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 28.

USE ROM submitted an application in accordance with Part 111, Hazardous Waste Management, of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, and the administrative rules promulgated thereunder.

USE ROM is currently permitted to store a variety of hazardous waste in tanks and containers and to treat those wastes in tanks located at 36345 Van Born Rd., Romulus. No new operations were proposed in the application.

To attend the online meeting, register at https://bit.ly/MMD052826.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 855-758-1310 and use meeting ID: 823 3261 9871#. Pre-registration is not required to attend. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (6 p.m.).

The agenda is: 6 p.m., presentations by EGLE staff and 6:20 p.m., panel question and answer session

The public is encouraged to review the application for more detailed information before commenting.

Comments on the application may be made at any time in these ways:

• By email: [email protected] .

• By U.S. mail:

EGLE, Materials Management Division, Attn: Halima Salah, P.O. Box 30241,

Lansing, MI 48909-7741.

If you have questions about the application, contact Halima Salah at (517) 299-6196, [email protected] or [email protected].