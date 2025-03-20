More looking back: 30 years ago, this is what was happening in the tri-community

We are celebrating completion of our 30th year of publication by printing stories from our earliest issues to show what was happening in Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter.

In our Feb. 9, 1995 issue, we reported:

• The Community Quilt Block of the Week for Feb. 9, 1995 was about Horizon Park and was created by Sue Jaszcz. Marilyn Locke tells the story of Horizon Park that was created between Belleville Lake and High Street in 1976, the bicentennial year of our country. Earlier, a contest for the greatest beautification of an industrial landscape had begun, promoted by the State of Michigan. Avis White of the Belleville Women’s Study Club nominated the Huron Valley Steel plant at French Landing, and it won. She and her husband Don were awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. and the Study Club received a $2,000 cash award. The cash award was given on the condition it be used on a public improvement project and the project chosen was the wasteland which was grown up with weeds and brush and is now known as Horizon Park.

In our Feb. 16, 1995 issue were the following stories:

• After a four-hour meeting the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education decided to continue discussion on the proposed $51.35 million bond issue to build a new high school. The board planned to perhaps make a decision at its Feb. 27 meeting on whether or when to bring it to voters. Plans for costly computers has grown the total bond.

• Wayne County Commissioner Bruce Patterson announced plans to widen and straighten out Belleville Road, while figuring out how big a curse to put in the now-straight Ecorse Road. The widening of Belleville Road is from the North I-94 Service Drive to Tyler Road. The federal Transportation Economic Development program is picking up 80% of the cost with the county funding the remaining $32,000. The VBT DDA is acquiring and purchasing the right of way. The project is aimed at easing traffic congestion on Belleville Road and reducing the jog just north of McDonald’s. Commissioner Patterson said the $3.6 million project on Ecorse Road is to realign it west of Belleville Road to make way for a runway extension at Willow Run Airport. It will put a curve in Ecorse Road from Beck north to Van Born Road, but not past the railroad there. The Willow Run International Tradeport project hinges on lengthening of the runway.

• The Independent announced it would sponsor a Toastmasters Club to help people speak up at meetings. “There are many people in our community who have good ideas, but are afraid of their own voices,” said attorney Barbara Rogalle Miller, who is chairperson of the project.

• Tuskegee Airmen were featured guests at a Black History Month Celebration at the PNA Hall in Sumpter Township, sponsored by the Sumpter Progressive Civic League. Airmen present were Cornelius Davis, Richard D. Macon, and John Roundtree. Lt. Col. Lawrence Millben, base commander at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and honorary member of the Tuskegee Airmen, told of being the first black member of the Michigan Air National Guard. A group of nine children from Park Memorial A.M.E. Church in Romulus gave a dramatic reading before Macon, who was a pilot, told stories of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II. Presiding over activities at the PNA Hall was Crystal Harris, president of the Progressive Civic League, who introduced her daughter Captain Charlene Harris-Shephard, who was a 14-year member of the Michigan Air National Guard.

• We published a picture of 34th District Court Judge William Szlinis helping new judge Tina Brooks Green into her black robe at an investiture ceremony at Romulus City Hall. Judge Szlinis said once the robe is on, the judge no longer can hold personal biases and must really listen to the individuals before the court. During the ceremony Judge Green’s husband, Ernie L. Brooks, spoke and court officers Alan Hindman,Neil Jones, and Gregory Milatz presented her with a special, engraved gavel.

We will publish more stories from 30 years ago in upcoming issues as space allows.