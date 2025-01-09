Court Watching

Christopher Lee Piggott

Christopher Lee Piggott of Hazel Park and previously of Van Buren Township was charged with failure to register as a sex offender on March 30 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 31 by Magistrate Hindman. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and a probable cause conference for Nov. 13 and then Nov. 20. Preliminary exam was Dec. 30, at which time the charge was dismissed without prejudice and the tether was removed.

Dionte Kristopher Kelley

Dionte Kristopher Kelley of Roseville and previously of Belleville was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Jan. 2, 2025 by Magistrate Hindman. He was charged on Oct. 27, 2023 with child abuse – 4th degree on Oct. 20, 2021 in the city of Belleville.

His mail could not be delivered. It was later determined his name was spelled wrong on the paperwork – without the “e” in Kelley. His named was amended on the record. He was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 15, 2023, but the notice was not deliverable as addressed and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued.

His remote pretrial was set for Jan. 15, 2025 before Judge Patton. He is to have no contact of any kind with the victim.

Thilann Elias Napier

Thilann Elias Napier, 26, of Van Buren Township was arraigned on four bench warrants from 2019 in Van Buren Township on charges of driving while license suspended. He pled guilty and was sentenced to a fine of $190 on each charge. This was added to the payment plan, which now totals $3,933. The first payment of $100 is due on Jan. 17 and each month another payment of $100 is due on the 17th. The last payment of $33 is due on April 17, 2028.

Cameron Keith Nichols

Cameron Keith Nichols, 26, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody by Judge Martin on Jan. 3 on a charge of possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Jan. 1. The arraignment was held and he was set for a probable cause conference on Jan. 15. Personal bond is $1,000.