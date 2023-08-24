Community Chorus names Genevieve Welch as new director

The Belleville Community Chorus has selected Genevieve Welch as its new director for the upcoming fall and spring season.

Welch is a graduate student at the University of Michigan School of Music Theater and Dance working towards her master’s in choral conducting. She recently graduated summa cum laude from Wellesley College with a bachelor’s in music. Upon completing the music degree program, she was awarded the Billing’s Prize in Classical Music Performance. At Wellesley, she served as assistant conductor of the choral ensembles.

While in the Boston area, she worked for the Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses in various roles and for the Metropolitan Chorale as an Artist in Residence. She also has served as a student representative on the board of the Massachusetts branch of the American Choral Directors Association.

In 2020, she was awarded the Gena Branscombe Project’s Emerging Conductor Award and the American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Keggereis Scholarship.

Originally from Portland, Maine, she said she is loving getting to know the mitten state and is thrilled to be working the Belleville Community Chorus.