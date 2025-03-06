Meeting on April 3 to focus on water quality in Ford, Belleville lakes

If you own property on Ford or Belleville lakes, join the Huron River Watershed Council for a Shoreline Stewardship Workshop on Thursday, April 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Belleville Area District Library to learn about water quality and lakes’ stewardship opportunities.

Learn about what you can do to promote water quality using lake-friendly practices on your property as an investment in your lake’s future health.

HRWC will also share information about the Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program and the Michigan Shoreland Stewards Program and how to get involved.

The Shoreline Stewardship Workshop is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to 50 people. For more information and to register, visit www.hrwc.org/shorelineworkshop. Those with questions may contact Kate Laramie at [email protected] or (734) 519-0344.