VBT Clerk Leon Wright describes the importance of Black History Month

The following comments were made by Clerk Leon Wright at the Feb. 18 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees.

As you know, February is Black History Month – a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black individuals throughout history. But Black history is more than just a month of reflection; it is American history. It is a history of perseverance in the face of adversity, of strength in the midst of struggle, and of triumph against incredible odds.

Many courageous individuals paved the way for us today, sacrificing everything so that people like myself could gain a seat at the table and an opportunity to thrive. Their voices, their actions, and their legacies remind us that the fight for racial equity and social justice is far from over. Black History Month is not just about remembering the past – it is a call to action for the present and for the future. It challenges us to educate ourselves, to speak up, and to continue the work that so many before us started.

History is the foundation of our identity. Without history, we do not exist. If we fail to teach our children about the struggles, achievements, and contributions of Black individuals, then we risk erasing those who fought ot make a difference. Their stories deserve to be told, their accomplishments deserve to be honored, and their sacrifices must never be forgotten.

It wasn’t that long ago that Black Americans were denied the right to vote. It wasn’t that long ago that segregation kept communities dividied. And it wasn’t that long ago that that opportunities were systematically withheld based on the color of one’s skin. The freedoms we enjoy today were hard-fought, and it is our duty to honor those who gave their lives for our rights – not just through celebration, but through action.

So as we reflect this month, let us also commit to moving forward with purpose. Let us continue to learn, to uplift, and to advocate for a future where justice, equality, and opportunity are not ideals, but realities for all.

His comments were followed by a presentation by three members of the Belleville High School’s Leadership Team.

Clerk Wright said next year, he hopes to have a larger presentation for Black History Month in Van Buren Township, perhaps with a special speaker.