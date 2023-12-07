McBride TerrorBytes to go to FIRST Robotics state championships

The McBride TerrorBytes team 14670, will compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge Michigan State Championships to be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10 at Macomb Community College athletic facility.

The TerrorBytes placed second in the Metro Detroit League Qualifier on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights earning an invitation to the championships.

Seventy-six teams are from Michigan and 24 will compete, pitting their robots in timed matches and making adjustments on the fly like Indy pit crews before cheering students, friends, parents, educators, mentors, coaches, volunteers, and sponsors.

Hosted by FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), this championship is a culminating event for youth robotics, and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for the community that prepares young people for the future.

The TerrorBytes are coached by Tim Miller and David Girard.