Community Christmas events set for Whittaker, Willis this weekend

The village of Whittaker is hosting a Christmas Tree lighting at the Augusta Township Hall at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Come & get a photo taken with Santa.

The Willis community will be ringing in the Christmas season with a parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade will begin at McKean Road in Willis and proceed through the village of Willis with a pause for lighting the traditional Christmas tree.

There will be a food truck, Santa, and traditional Christmas carols. The parade will conclude at the Willis Baptist Church with hot cocoa and cookies. There will be booths set up as an opportunity to find a Christmas treasure.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join in the festivities.