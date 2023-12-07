After almost $1M in renovations Red Roof PLUS+ opens in VBT

Red Roof® has announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+® Belleville at 45707 S. I-94 Service Dr. in Van Buren Township.

A news release on Nov. 29 said owner BIN Hotel Group LLC spent nearly $1 million on the renovation of the property, which included updating guest room bathrooms and adding new bedding, new furniture in guestrooms, new interior and exterior lighting, new landscaping and new interior and exterior paint.

The 62-room hotel offers free Wi-Fi, a free expanded cable package, a snack center, free coffee in the lobby and laundry facilities. It also is a pet-friendly hotel.

With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has more 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S., Brazil, and Japan.