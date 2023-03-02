McBride Middle School students to present ‘It’s a Madhouse!’

McBride Middle School will present this year’s play, “It’s a Madhouse,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, and at noon on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, and the PTO will be offering concessions. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Children three and under are free.

Directors are Tracy Delfuoco and Amy Chrisner.

Best-selling mystery author Byron Pembroke is dead. Soon after, his highly dysfunctional family gathers on a dark and stormy evening for the reading of the will. Family members have their reasons to believe they will receive the bulk of Byron’s estate, but the family soon finds out that the deceased didn’t think much of them. Instead of naming an heir, Byron condensed his fortune into one mysterious object and left it to whoever finds it first!

Before greedy family members are able to put together individual plans of their own, the mansion is overrun by a horde of strangers seeking shelter from the storm. And once the strangers find out about the hidden treasure, they join in the hunt.

Who will find the treasure first? Byron’s spoiled, self-serving family members? The bickering trio of ghost hunters? The nosy news team? Or, the busload of obnoxious tourists? This madcap mystery promises to keep you laughing and on the edge of your seat until the very end.

McBride Middle School is located at 47097 McBride Ave. in Van Buren Township.