Man shot in back Oct. 1 while driving EB on I-94 in VBT

A man was shot once in the back at about 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, while driving eastbound on the I-94 freeway near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township, according to a report by the Michigan State Police.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver in a black Ford F-150 shot at his car multiple times.

Police said the suspect fled the area continuing eastbound on I-94. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police closed eastbound I-94 at Belleville Road to search for a shell casing. The investigation is ongoing.