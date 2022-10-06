Woman run over in VBT road rage incident on Haggerty near Savage

On Monday, Oct. 3, at about 6:30 p.m., the Van Buren Township Police Department responded to a report of a female struck by a vehicle in the area of Haggerty and Savage roads.

Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said the caller reported that the vehicle which struck the female, had fled the scene. Officers responded and rendered first aid to the victim, who was transported to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Monte said, according to witnesses, this crash stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Haggerty at the I-94 N. Service Dr. and culminated in the area of Haggerty and Savage, where both vehicles stopped. The female victim exited her vehicle to confront the driver of the suspect vehicle and the driver ran her over and fled the area, Monte said.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later, the driver was arrested, and is being lodged at the Van Buren Police Department lockup pending authorization of charges.

“Fortunately, this incident did not result in a fatality,” Monte said.