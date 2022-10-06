Two die in back-to-back accidents on Belleville Rd., semi driver charged

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Van Buren Police Department responded to two unrelated, serious crashes resulting in two fatalities, near the intersection of Belleville and Ecorse roads in Van Buren Township.

A press release from the township on Friday afternoon said that at approximately 6:56 a.m. the Van Buren Police Department responded to a crash between a cyclist on an electric bike and a motor vehicle. The initial investigation determined the cyclist was travelling south on the sidewalk on the east side of Belleville Road through the Ecorse intersection and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Ecorse Road at the Belleville Road intersection.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased is a 40-year-old male from Belleville.

He has been identified as Jesse Clemons who was a custodian for Edgemont Elementary School in Belleville.

At approximately 9:23 a.m., the Van Buren Police Department responded to the second crash at the same intersection involving two commercial vehicles and an SUV.

The preliminary investigation determined a semi-truck traveling north on Belleville Road collided with a FedEx truck traveling west on Ecorse Road. The semi-truck then collided with the SUV.

The driver of the FedEx truck was ejected and found to be deceased on the scene. The deceased is a 29-year-old male from Allen Park. The driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the SUV reported minor injuries.

On Monday, 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley arraigned Abdifatah Abdikarim Ibrahim of Lavon, TX, the driver of the semi-truck, on a misdemeanor charge of moving violation causing death. Judge Oakley put him on a $1,000 personal bond and his remote pretrial appearance by zoom was set for 9:30 a.m., Oct. 12.

Police said both cases are still open pending additional investigation. The press release said it appeared alcohol was not a contributing factor in either crash.

The intersection of Ecorse and Belleville Road was closed for several hours on Friday. Witnesses to either crash are asked to contact the Van Buren Township Police Department at (734) 699-8930.