Goat T-shirts raise $2,906 for Belleville Emergency Food Closet

On Sept. 20, Ken Voigt, Jessica Jones, and Randy Brown presented a check for $2,906 from the sale of 2022 “Goat” T-shirts to Marilyn Wood, coordinator of the Emergency Food Closet housed at the Belleville First United Methodist Church at 417 Charles St.

Voigt said he hopes to make this an annual fundraiser for the food closet with a new shirt design each year. The Emergency Food Closet is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.