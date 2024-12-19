Leonard and Doreitha Armstrong, Aleisa Pitt were Grand Marshals

Grand Marshals for the 2024 Winter Fest parade were Leonard and Doreitha Armstrong and Aleisa Pitt.

Leonard and Doreitha Armstrong

Leonard and Doreitha Armstrong have lived in the Belleville area since 1975 and they raised both their sons here.

Leonard II graduated from Belleville High School in 1984 and William in 1980 and both have moved out of state.

Mr. and Mrs. Armstrong were both teachers who ended up retiring as administrators. They built Armstrong’s Funland, LLC in 1979. They ran the business along with their two sons,

and they have consistently maintained a loyal customer base by staying true

to their mission of providing a wholesome, affordable, and fun entertainment environment for

families.

They pride themselves on always being courteous to their customers and giving back to their community.

The Armstrongs have enjoyed attending plays, concerts, and traveling. They both love to meet new people. They love the Belleville area and are very thankful for all the amazing people they have met over the years.

Doreitha Armstrong could not attend the parade because she is very ill.

Aleisa Pitt

Aleisa Pitt is an educator in the Van Buren Public Schools district where she has dedicated 47 years to teaching and leadership. Pitt was the principal at Tyler Elementary School for 15 years and has come back after retirement to keep on educating. She is filling in for the Early Childhood Development Center Strong Beginnings Family Liaison person who is on maternity leave for a year. Then, Pitt will retire again.

Pitt said she worked with the most amazing staff, parents and students at Tyler when she was principal. It wasn’t unusual to see her rolling around the school on skates, or being taped to a wall, or sitting on the school roof as “The Elf on the Shelf.” She said she loved it all!

She is married to Gary Pitt and is a mother of two sons: Kyle and Adam. Pitt cherishes her role as a grandmother to five grandchildren, enjoying time with them, especially at the lake.

Her love of education extends beyond the classroom. Pitt is actively involved in the community, believing that strong ties enhance the educational experience. She is known for her collaborative spirit and her ability to connect with students, parents and staff alike. Aleisa’s long-standing tenure and dedication made her a respected figure in the district where she continues to inspire generations of learners.

In her free time, Pitt enjoys traveling and playing golf.

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce thanks Atchinson Ford for being this year’s Winterfest parade sponsor.

Kathleen Springer

For the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce