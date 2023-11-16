Kenneth Voigt elected new mayor of Belleville

Present Mayor Pro-Tem Kenneth Voigt was elected mayor of the City of Belleville at the Nov. 7 general election. His term is 4 years. He received 311 votes (97.80%). There were 7 write-ins (2.20%) and a total of 318 votes.

Present Councilwoman Kelly Bates was reelected for four more years with 286 votes (53.06%) and Randy Priest was elected for the first time with 245 votes (45.45%). There were 8 write-in (1.48%) for a total of 539 votes.

Present Councilman Jeremiah Beebe, who had been appointed, was elected for two more years, the rest of the term, with 237 votes (44.47%). Julie Kissel was elected to a two-year term with 288 votes (54.03%). There were 8 write-ins (1.50%) for a total of 533 votes.

The City of Belleville, Precinct 1, had 174 ballots cast out of its 1,581 registered voters, for an 11.00% turnout. Precinct 2 had 163 ballots cast out of its 1,885 registered voters, for an 8.64% turnout.

The new city council will be sworn in at the Dec. 4 meeting.

The Lincoln Consolidated Schools’ operating millage and a millage renewal passed in precincts 7 and 8 in Van Buren Township in Wayne County and Precinct 2 in Sumpter Township in Wayne County. The rest of the school district precincts are in Washtenaw County, where it also passed.

Airport Community Schools bond proposal to borrow $30,075,000 for construction passed in Precinct 1 in Sumpter Township, but failed overall. Totally, there were 1,946 no votes (53.5%) and 1,689 yes votes (46.5%).

Returns are according to the Wayne County Clerk’s Office, Elections Department.