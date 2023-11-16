BHS Tiger Drama to present ‘Clue’ for three performances Nov. 17, 18

By Andrea Van Den Bergh

Van Buren Township

Belleville High School Tiger Drama will be performing “Clue On Stage — High School Edition” for three performances on Nov. 17 and 18.

Based on the 1985 movie that was inspired by the classic board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a isolated mansion when six mysterious guests gather for a dinner party where murder is on the menu.

BHS senior Madison Leads, who plays Miss Scarlet, said, “As a senior, I am so happy to be performing ‘Clue’ as my last play! I’ve really been able to get into my character as Miss Scarlet and I love having the opportunity to be able to portray it on stage. The cast works so well together and we all complement each other perfectly.”

Sophomore Braylon Hubbard, who plays the butler Wadsworth, adds, “Being Wadsworth is the most fun role I’ve ever played. I like everything about the character. I love being in ‘Clue.’ It’s honestly just a great experience to be around everyone and in the environment and everything.”

Tiger Drama is the Belleville High School Drama Club, and the group performs a play each fall and a musical each spring, with some shorter performances at other times of the year.

The director and leader of Tiger Drama, Jessica Carlin, said, “‘Clue’ is such a classic, and we are happy to bring it to the Belleville High School stage. This title has been suggested by many of our Tiger Drama students. Ultimately, this is their program so we try to choose shows that they love and take ownership of. So, it seemed like an easy choice. We have such a talented cast and crew. Our sets are student-created and guided by Jeff Holste, our amazing tech director. We hope to fill the seats so they can get the audience they deserve.”

The musical for Spring 2024 will be “Mamma Mia.”

“Clue On Stage — High School Edition” will have three performances: Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances are in the Belleville High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or at gofan.co .