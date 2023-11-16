VBT grants 1-yr. amendment to deal with University of Michigan

Barbara Miller, who was on the committee to negotiate the ground lease agreement with the University of Michigan for Van Buren Park property more than 25 years ago, stepped up at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees to give background information on the deal.

A proposal to amend the contract to allow one more year to negotiate a new contract for the U of M boathouse property was on the township agenda. Miller spoke during the public comment section at the beginning of the meeting.

Since the 25-year contract was expiring, she also served on the committee to re-negotiate the lease. However, things broke down, Supervisor Kevin McNamara and his committee negotiated this one-year lease.

Miller said in the short lease she sees things that need to be mentioned. First, the township does not have good contact information with the university and they don’t know who’s in charge.

Also, in the original lease, the U of M said it would provide the public wih the events at the site. “Not so,” she said, adding the public would like to participate in and view the events and it does not have the information. That is not clarified in the agreement, she said.

Also, Miller said, 25 years have passed and the township owns the boathouse, and, “We should have access. We should definitely have a key to the boathouse.”

Miller said the one-year agreement is too brief and the community should tighten it up a little in regard to these comments.

When the item came up on the agenda, Elizabeth Renaud, director of community services, said a one-year amendment is proposed to the 1999 contract with the U of M for the .45 acre at Van Buren Park and the boathouse and polebarn it built there.

The boathouse will be owned by the township in 2024 at the end of the lease. Both sides agree to the amendment to extend the end of the lease from March 22, 2024 to March 22, 2025, she said.

She said the U of M agrees to pay $68,000 for that year.

Although it’s not in the lease, she said in response to Miller’s comments, “We have established a designated contact and the U of M has promised to keep us informed of events,” adding, “The township has a key to the boathouse.”

She said the area is closed up by a gate right now because of a site issue and erosion issues.

Supervisor McNamara said the Van Buren Education Foundation held events at the boat house in the past, but the inside is no longer useable because of workout equipment there.

Michael Rains, representing the U of M as director of communications, said he has been the contact for the past five years and his predecessor was contact before that, from the beginning. Only two people have been contact people over 25 years, he said. The township has not been turned down for any event that he knows of and the building inspector has been out there and a number of things taken care of. They want to extend the longterm lease.

McNamara said they have the 1999 agreement and it will stay the same for the additional year, except for being one year longer with rent of $68,000. He said the extension will allow the township to continue to work out the details.

Clerk Leon Wright said he has been clerk for 15 years and he remembers going to events at the boathouse a couple of times. He asked what is wrong with the interior.

McNamara said there is workout equipment for rowing where it used to be open, party area.

“We have access to the building, but can’t use it?” Clerk Wright asked.

“If there’s a demand for the facility, we can rectify it,” Rains said.

McNamara said it is not safe to walk on the walkway to the building and they need stairs. That’s why the Education Foundation stopped using it. He said there is a treacherous downslope to the building and it’s falling into the lake in sections.

“Why can’t we get a commitment for a usable building for both parties?” Wright asked, noting he welcomes the rowing team.

McNamara said that’s why they’re working for a one-year amendment.

Wright said the township shouldn’t be left to make all the improvements and it should be a partnership thing.

“You guys are getting the benefit of the agreement, right?” Wright said.

McNamara said the township group, “and Barbara Miller is in it. We all agree with you, too.”

Wright said it should be better use for both parties and McNamara said, “That’s what we’re asking for us, right now.” He said they are not sure if they are going to work this out, but they will try over the next year.

Renaud said Fishbeck engineers report $1.2 million worth of work is needed on site conditions. She said it should be shared responsibility for the township and U of M.

McNamara said if the township loses control of the building it would be their problem and the U of M might see that as a lot of money for a rowing house.

The 1999 agreement requires the U of M to take good care of the property, including pathway improvements, and to not allow it to become a public nuisance.

At the expiration of the lease, the U of M is required to deliver up the premises, including the building and other improvements, in good repair and condition, ordinary wear and tear and damage by the elements excepted.

“Belleville Lake is a great lake to row on,” Wright said, noting he doesn’t know how many lakes can give the U of M what Belleville Lake can.

The board voted unanimously to extend the lease for one year.

In other business at the one-hour-and four-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved the second reading and adoption of an ordinance to allow the township board to modify the required minimum separation distance between group child care home uses;

• Approved the purchase of a John Deere 35 P-Tier Compact Excavator in the amount of $62,224.08 from the Water Capital Outlay – Vehicle and Equipment account. McNamara said the other one was too big and made it too tight for the cemetery. “After three years of saying no, I caved in,” he said; and

• Approved the Annual Exemption Opt Out for 2024 for Blue Cross/Blue Shield employees.