Hillside Cemetery closed through Oct. 7 for repaving project

Hillside Cemetery will be closed to all visitors for a much anticipated re-paving project, according to an advisory from the city of Belleville.
Visitors have been asked to not visit between Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Saturday Oct. 7, since the cemetery will be closed for re-paving. This project is weather-permitting and may result in changes to the closure schedule.
