Here are the units signed up for Memorial Day parade

This list has been updated as of noon, May 23, 2024.

The Belleville Central Business Community Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the Belleville High School parking lot and proceed on W. Columbia Avenue to Five Points and then down Main Street to the review stand.

The following participants have been announced:

• Belleville Police Chief Kris Faull

• BHS Navy JROTC

• Grand Marshals – Rick Dawson and Pete Pitzen

• Boy Scout/Cub Troops

• State Rep. Reggie Miller

• Girl Scout Troops

• Buzz the CBC Business Dog

• Van Buren Twp. Police Honor Guard

• Van Buren Twp. Elected Officials

• Van Buren Twp. Fire Department

• Belleville Elected Officials

• Belleville Fire Department

• Sumpter Twp. Police

• Sumpter Twp. Elected Officials

• Sumpter Twp. Fire Department

• LZ River of Life Veterans

• Outreach/Pointman Int’l Ministries

• HealthMarkets

• Robert Coutts for 34th District Judge

• KONA Ice

• Dale Biniecki for State Representative

• McBride Middle School

• Angela Lee for Huron Twp. Trustee

• Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue

• James Frazier for Sumpter Twp. Trustee

• Big Best Games

• Zap Zone & Escape Room Zone

• Teresa Patton for 34th District Judge

• Todd Barron for 34th District Judge

• Tim Craiger for Wayne County Commissioner

• The Shepard Family

• BHS Robotics

• Adrienne Scruggs for 3rd Circuit Court Judge

• J&T Crova Towing

• Belleville Rotary Club