Editorial: Memorial Day parade on Monday should be great

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, has lots of veterans and people running for office so it should be a fine affair.

After the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. at Belleville High School, the Belleville VFW and PLAV posts will put on a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on High Street at 11 a.m. and then a Farmers Market will take place on Fourth Street Square and Fourth Street Place.

There will be a display of flags and free flags distributed, as well as an ice cream truck at the corner of Main and Second streets before the parade.

We shouldn’t lose track of what the holiday is all about and that is to remember and honor those who fought for our freedom and gave their lives.

We are reminded that those we send to war are the young, bright-eyed sons and daughters we so carefully raised. The pictures and stories of battle show these young people, many away from home for the first time, serving heroically. Their youth and courage is heart-rending.

Retired Belleville Police Chief Gene Taylor brought to our office an old newspaper with coverage of the 1991 Memorial Day parade in Belleville. It is a photo collage in The View and, among others, it shows Mayor Glen Silvenis and a young Gene Taylor with two young daughters.

Let’s make this year’s Memorial Day parade something to remember, as well.