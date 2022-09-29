Kenworth truck dealership breaks ground in Van Buren Township

CSM Companies announced it broke ground on Sept. 19 on a new 63,000-square-foot Kenworth truck dealership on the North I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

General Development Company, the general contractor, said it will begin construction in September with completion scheduled for September 2023.

“We are happy to be expanding our operations within the Detroit market,” said Bill Kozek, CEO, CSM Companies.

“Not only will this allow us to service our existing customers with an additional location in the Detroit area, but this also provides others who may not have worked with us before a chance to try out our exceptional customer service and capabilities.”

The expansion is part of CSM’s mission to provide support to its valued customers with easily accessible facilities located nationwide for new and used truck sales, all-make parts sales, and world-class repair and maintenance service, the company said.

CSM Companies has five other locations throughout Michigan, including Clinton Township, Dearborn, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw.

Located at 44660 N. Service Drive, the newest Kenworth facility will bring CSM Companies’ Kenworth dealerships to 23 total nationwide. CSM said the modern Detroit-area Kenworth dealership will feature more than 17,000 square feet of warehouse for parts inventory, 26 service bays, an additional three bays dedicated to Express Lane Triage, and a dedicated wash bay.

The property also will have more than 11 acres of parking area that allows ample parking for new and used truck sales, along with dedicated space for trailer parking. In addition, the facility will be fitted with infrastructure to support a number of green initiatives, such as EV charging stations, solar and thermal power, CSM said.