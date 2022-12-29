Local children shop at Meijer, Walmart for ‘Shop with a Hero’ event

Children enjoyed shopping for Christmas presents for their families during the “Shop with a Hero” event at Meijer in Van Buren Township on Dec. 13. Participants came from police and fire departments of Van Buren Township, Michigan State Police, Huron Valley Ambulance, and Belleville.

On Dec. 14, the “Shop with a Hero” event was at Walmart in Van Buren Township, where a different set of children shopped for their families’ Christmases. Participants included those from the Van Buren Township Police, Sumpter Township Police, Belleville Police and Fire, and Michigan State Police. The Grinch also made an appearance and handed out extra gifts to the children.