Editorial: We are going to miss Jerry McKelvey

Gerald McKelvey, who was part of the Belleville-Area Independent since its start, died over the weekend in hospice care at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Jerry was one of the dozen community members who each invested $1,000 to start a new newspaper in 1994, and the Independent started publishing the first week of 1995. It has continued through this day.

We first operated out of his business office on Charles Street. When we needed more space, we moved to the former movie theater on Main Street.

Jerry grew up in the Denton neighborhood and graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. He served in the military. He worked for the school district as administrator of the transportation department and then started his own tax and accounting business.

He was active in Bethany Bible Church and sang in its choir. Jerry was active in township government and smiled when he told how he was sent to jail with others briefly in a VBT squabble.

In later years, after his beloved wife died, he sold his home and moved to independent living in Canton. But he still was here helping to keep the Independent operating through the lean times.

We will miss Jerry’s presence and guidance and smile.