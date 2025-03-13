FIRST in MI Robotics competition is Wed.-Sat. at BHS

One of the FIRST in Michigan Robotics district competitions in the state is set for Wednesday through Saturday, March 12-15, at Belleville High School.

Entry is free and the public is encouraged to attend and watch the contests between the 40 school teams. Live webcasts carry the competitions.

Belleville High School is represented by the Bellevillains, #6615.

Competition started the last week of February. After five weeks of competitions, the state championships will take place the first week of April at Saginaw Valley State University.

On its website, FIRST in Michigan says its mission is to establish a sustainable FIRST Robotics Competition team at every high school in the state.

“Ultimately, our goal is to strengthen the school to STEM career connection by implementing the FIRST progression of programs in every school and school district, preschool through grade 12.

“FIRST in Michigan wants students to thrive in a high-tech world with an unbridled passion for skilled trades, engineering, programming, and corporate problem-solving.

“FIRST’s hands-on approach enables students to “test drive” these areas to see where their interests and aptitudes fit,” it concludes.

More information is available at http://www.firstinmichigan.org, with details on firstinspires.org .