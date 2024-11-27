Editorial: Thanksgiving calls us to look around, be grateful

We’ve finally seen our first bit of snow, the weather is getting chillier and the winds icier. Thanksgiving is here, with Black Friday shopping at hand and Christmas just around the corner.

Although Thanksgiving Day isn’t the only day to be grateful for our many blessings, it is a good day to concentrate on what we have instead of what we do not have.

No matter how humble our dwelling, we probably have a place to stay with a roof over our heads and warmth around us. Some do not and there are places to go if you need a place to stay.

There are families who are suffering and individuals and groups who are looking for them to help them. Let a church or a police department know you need help. Don’t be shy. There is help.

As to food, several local food pantries reach out with food and are especially happy to keep our community members well fed. The pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Belleville gives food out at the first request, before the needed recommendation. There are Forgotten Harvest give-aways in VBT and Sumpter.

And you can donate a new toy to Toys for Tots or the Goodfellows in Belleville / Van Buren or Sumpter Township. These are two separate groups run by volunteers to help the children in their communities. There are Toys for Tots donation boxes all around the community, including the library, Remax, and Independent. Goodfellow donations can go to the Belleville and VBT police departments and Ace Hardware in Sumpter.