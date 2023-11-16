Editorial: Small crowd honors military veterans at Belleville ceremony

It was a beautiful, sunny day on Saturday when a small crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Belleville to honor military veterans retired and in service.

It was disappointing, however, when it came time to watch them lay the wreaths at the memorial. There were two wreaths, one from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and one from the Polish Legion of American Veterans. There were three empty spaces left (go over to the monument and see for yourself).

In past years, representatives from the city of Belleville and Van Buren and Sumpter townships would each place a wreath. All five places were filled with colorful displays. And then the representatives, usually veterans themselves, would say a few words explaining the importance of the young men and women, and others, who serve to keep our country safe.

George Kennedy, commander of the PLAV, told those gathered that the VFW and PLAV had members that were getting old and ailing and needed new members. He asked veterans to join the groups.

The present veterans were able to do the 21-gun salute and play Taps and sing the National Anthem.

State Rep. Reggie Miller was sitting in the audience with VBT Clerk Leon Wright, but they didn’t come up to say anything or to hang a wreath. God bless America.