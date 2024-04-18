BHS Tiger Drama to present ‘Mamma Mia’ Thursday-Saturday, April 18-20

By Andrea VanDenBergh

Belleville High School’s Tiger Drama will present the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia” April 18-20 at the BHS auditorium.

“Mamma Mia” is a heartwarming tale about a young girl, Sophie, as she prepares to get married and embarks on a quest to discover the identity of her father.

Her search brings three men from her mother’s past to the island and the story unfolds to songs from ‘70s supergroup ABBA such as “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo.” ABBA stars Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus wrote the music and lyrics while the book was written by Catherine Johnson.

Tiger Drama is led by BHS teacher Jessica Carlin.

“Tiger Drama is so excited to bring this high-energy, all-time-fan-favorite to the Belleville stage!” Carlin said. “Our students continue to outdo themselves with their phenomenal building, lighting, and acting skills. These kids deserve a full house so we hope to see you there!”

BHS students from freshmen to seniors participate in Tiger Drama, either on stage or behind the scenes.

Senior Madison Leads plays Sophie and she said, “Being in ‘Mamma Mia’ as Sophie has been the best senior experience I could have asked for. Tiger Drama continues to grow every year and I am always so impressed by the amazing talent we find.”

Junior Sara Veenhuis plays Sophie’s mother, Donna. She said, “I am so excited to be Donna in our production of ‘Mamma Mia.’ I love the character development that Donna has throughout the show. It is incredible and an honor to play her. Everyone has worked so hard — actors, directors, tech, and crew. Come see our amazing show!”

Shows are Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m.; Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.