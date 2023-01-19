Editorial: Local newspaper important to lives of our residents

Readers have been walking around town searching in business after business for last week’s paper. The papers were gone from our newspaper box in front of our office and gone from our office because people have been taking several at once, to deliver to friends and neighbors.

What’s the attraction? It was the letter from Don Sherman that includes a “petition” to Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara asking him to get the Denton Road bridge back in service as soon as possible.

The report that the bridge wouldn’t be fixed until 2025 or 2026 won’t do. People who depend on that bridge are livid. We think the supervisor underestimates their anger – and their power.

The first petition didn’t include the address of township hall, so Sherman rewrote the letter, adding comments and the address and sent it again for publication. It’s in today’s paper. Will it make a difference? We’ll see.

A different group of readers are upset that the museum for the tri-community has been closed for 1,053 days, as of today. They are not impressed with VBT’s plan to hold another public meeting on the museum. There had been a public meeting before, but no officials were there to answer questions. Comments were supposed to be put on sticky notes. This was not well received. People are irritated.

Your local newspaper is here to spread the word on your concerns. Use it.