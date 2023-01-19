Bryon Kelley named to VBT Board of Trustees to fill vacant seat

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees held a special, one-hour meeting on Jan. 10 to interview three candidates for the trustee position left vacant by the election of Trustee Reggie Miller as state representative. Interviewed were Ashley Shukait, Bryon Kelley, and John Herman.

At the Jan. 17 board meeting, Supervisor Kevin McNamara recommended Kelley for the position and the board unanimously accepted the recommendation. Township Clerk Leon Wright then swore Kelley in and he took his seat at the board table.