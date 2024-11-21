Editorial: Holidays bring change to Independent deadlines, deliveries

We always deliver a day early during Thanksgiving week, since our regular Thursday delivery would be on the holiday. And, that means we have an early deadline of Monday noon, Nov. 25, for stories because we put the paper together on Monday afternoon and send it to the printers on Monday.

We’ll get the papers delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 26, before noon and some will get delivered to our stops Tuesday afternoon and the rest on Wednesday morning. Confusing? Just wait until you hear about Christmas and New Year’s papers.

This year, Christmas Day is on Wednesday as is New Year’s Day, so our schedule gets a bit more complicated.

For the Christmas paper, we will have our story deadline on Friday noon, Dec. 20, so we can put the paper together and send it to the printer on Friday, Dec. 20. We’ll get papers delivered on Monday, Dec. 23, and they will be delivered to our regular stops on Dec. 23 and 24.

The same for our New Year’s week paper. We will have our deadline at noon on Friday, Dec. 27, and send the paper to the printer that afternoon. Then it will be delivered to us before noon on Monday, Dec. 30, and delivered to our regular stops on Monday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 31. Hopefully, mail delivery is good.

In January, we’ll get back to our regular schedule until the 2025 holiday season, when Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day are all on Thursdays.