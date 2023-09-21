Editorial: City Council praises Egan’s Pub for its work

While the city council was praising Mary Winter for her life-saving efforts in helping a man riddled with bullets to survive, some words of praise were also said for Egan’s Pub.

Mary was working in her parent’s pub on Aug. 31 when she was alerted to a shooting victim right out front and she immediately went to work to stop the bleeding. HVA was unable to get there for 22 minutes and so her work and the work of first responders kept the victim from bleeding to death.

During the ceremony to honor Mary on Monday, Mayor Kerreen Conley thanked John and Jennifer Winter for bringing Egan’s Pub to Belleville and being such a great member of the community.

“You could have gone anywhere,” she said of their choice of Belleville.

The mayor said Egan’s has been supportive of the police and fire departments over the years. Acting City Manager Steve Jones added that Egan’s fed the police and fire at the scene of that recent shooting.

Jones also said Mary has saved three other lives recently with CPR, one while she was very pregnant and about to have her latest child.

The city council meeting room was full of family members who came to help honor Mary, including daughter Maci who kept running around, the oldest Peyton, and Josie the baby in her father’s arms.

Thank you, Egan’s, for your positive presence.