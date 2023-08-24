Editorial: Bob Mytych was our special person

He was here at the Independent for more than 20 years – and then last weekend we got word he was suddenly gone. We are truly going to miss this special person.

It all started when we saw him at a Sumpter Township meeting where he was being awarded top place in Sumpter’s contest to design a special T-shirt for the Country Fest. We asked him if he could draw editorial cartoons for us and he’s been doing so for decades.

Bob Mytych also was the Independent’s advertising manager. He wrote a business column. He took our newspapers to the post office each Thursday for mail delivery and he delivered newspapers throughout our north coverage area.

He also loved to take pictures and voiced disappointment that the Belleville Bridgewalk was cancelled by a rainstorm for the second year in a row last week. He especially liked to take pictures of those who walked the bridge each year.

He did much more as a kind, honest, decent, giving human being. Bob was there to help whoever needed help. He reached out and offered and carried through with a smile.

He shoveled the walk in front of the office building we share with others although it’s not our building. He made sure the coffee maker in the office was full of water and the coffee pods were in their holder. He cleaned the editor’s coffee mug each morning. He helped the office manager with lifting and computer woes. He was our friend and we miss him greatly.