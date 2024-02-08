Dingell announces $2.2M for new taxiway at Willow Run Airport

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-06, in a Jan. 30 news release announced that the Wayne County Airport Authority will receive $2,191,869 from the Department of Transportation for the construction of a new taxiway at Willow Run Airport.

This is the third phase of funding for the new taxiway, which consists of relocating weather-reporting equipment and FAA radio transmitters and receivers.

“Willow Run Airport is a critical juncture for commerce, cargo, and aviation,” Congresswoman Dingell said. “Keeping Willow Run strong and viable supports jobs and strengthens our regional economy, and I will continue to work with the Wayne County Airport Authority and local elected officials to invest in essential infrastructure improvements at the airport.

“With this funding from the Department of Transportation, we will continue to expand airport operations, improve passenger experience, and keep our local economy and supply chains running,” she said.

“This DOT funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is critical to the continued construction of a new parallel taxiway at Willow Run Airport,” said Wayne County Aiport Authority CEO Chad Newton.

“Thanks to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and the entire Michigan congressional delegation, Willow Run is closer to improving the efficiency and safety of its primary runway.

“The Wayne County Airport Authority appreciates their tireless support of Willow Run and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airports,” he said.

Willow Run Airport handles more than 200 million pounds of cargo annually, making it one of the nation’s largest airports for landed air freight flown by exclusively cargo aircraft.