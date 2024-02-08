Dingell announces $9.5M for MI projects including one in VBT

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-06, on Jan. 18 announced $9.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for three projects in Michigan’s sixth district, including one recipient in Van Buren Township.

The grants are to advance research and development of electric vehicle batteries and charging systems.

Her news release said the funding will lower the cost of EV batteries using inexpensive, abundant materials, improve the efficiency and convenience of public transportation, advance on-board EV charging systems, and increase EV drive range.

Funding recipients are:

• Ricardo Inc. in Van Buren Township: $4,999,817 for Innovative Integrated 3-in-1 Inverter/On Board Charger/Auxiliary DC Converter for Electrified Vehicle Applications;

• MAHLE Powertrain LLC in Plymouth: $3,499,162 for High Power, Ultra-Low Emissions HD H2 Engine; and

• Regents of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor: $1,000,000 for Pultrusion of structural components made of ligninbased carbon fiber composites.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, and now we’re driving the future of mobility. Electric vehicles are here, and we can’t cede our global leadership to China or any other country,” Dingell said. “I will continue to work in Congress to deliver federal investments in our domestic supply chains and manufacturing, research and development, innovation and technology, and the infrastructure necessary to support the transition to EVs.”

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by the Department of Energy to issue an award or provide funding. DOE and the applicants will first undergo a negotiation and DOE may cancel award negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason.