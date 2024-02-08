Free human trafficking conference set March 23 at Romulus school

Soroptimist International of Trenton believes there are three ways to help protect children — educate, empower and eradicate — and they are attacking all three.

A free human trafficking conference is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Summit Academy North, 18601 Middlebelt Rd., Romulus.

According to organizers, it will be aimed at equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools needed to combat this crime.

Leann Hedke, superintendent of Summit Academy Schools, and Janelle Rose are co-chairwomen for the event.

The two agree this free conference is an event for educators, health care professionals, first responders, social workers, parents, and advocates who are passionate about ending human trafficking.

Keynote speaker Joyce Haskett will offer an in-depth look at sex trafficking from her own experience. A victim turned survivor, Haskett earned her social work degree from the University of Michigan while imprisoned for 17 years after shooting and killing the man who sex trafficked and beat her.

Joining Haskett is Kevin Outland, whose presentation, “The Dark Side of the Web,” will shed light on the tactics used by online predators to exploit vulnerable individuals, especially children.

Attendees can expect to leave with at least 15 ways to protect their families from internet dangers, including insights into sexual predators, social networking pitfalls, and chat room risks.

Melissa Novak, an FBI special victim specialist, is also one of the impact speakers. She will provide insights into law enforcement’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

Also, speakers Chrissy Hemphill and Tracey Cooley will address familial trafficking and the role of organizations like Sparrow Freedom Project in supporting local victims. Familial trafficking is when a family member — father, mother, sibling, grandparent, uncle, or aunt — or a guardian — a foster parent or intimate partner of the parent — facilitates the trafficking.

A question-and-answer session will follow the speeches.

Hedke said those attending will hear how major events can have an impact in the area in terms of trafficking and how victims of trafficking don’t necessarily “look a certain way.” A victim can be a coworker or friend without anyone even knowing, she said.

Attendees also will receive a complimentary lunch and networking opportunities. Those attending can register at shorturl.at/txUXZ.