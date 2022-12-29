Denton Road bridge: Construction work won’t begin until 2025

The 95-year-old Denton Road Bridge is going to be completely replaced, instead of repaired as previously announced, and work on it is unlikely to take place before 2025 or 2026.

This was part of a report given by Ron Akers, director of municipal services, to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at its Dec. 20 regular meeting.

He said on Dec. 19, he and Supervisor Kevin McNamara met with Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous and county officials to discuss the status of the Denton Road bridge.

Director Akers said the county indicated the bridge needed to be reconstructed and the estimated cost of the project is between $4 million and $6.5 million.

“We discussed options for the bridge, the addition of a non-motorized trail on the bridge, increasing the height of the bridge to accommodate boaters, and adding decorative elements to make the bridge more attractive,” he said.

“Due to the unexpected nature of the project, required environmental permitting, and other planned bridge projects already under way, the county is not expecting construction to begin on the bridge until 2025 or 2026,” he said. “We discussed seeking outside funding sources such as state and federal bridge programs and plan to work with the county to make applications for these programs. The county has already begun obtaining cost estimates and had a preliminary discussion with EGLE about the environmental permitting process.”

Akers said that during the meeting the county officials committed to working with the township on the bridge project to help move the project forward as quickly as possible and to work with the township on the bridge design.

“This closure is unfortunate and will be disruptive to those who use it on a regular basis,” Akers continued. “We will work with the county to move this project forward as quickly as we are able, but while we are doing so, we will be looking to take advantage of the opportunities that this situation presents.

“These include the opportunity to construct a portion of the Iron Belle Trail on the bridge, to add decorative elements to the bridge to create an attractive gateway to the township, and to increase the height of the bridge to improve boater safety. Some of these improvements will likely need to be funded by the township or with additional grant funding.”

Akers said the life of a bridge is approximately 80 years, so this may be the only chance the township gets to make some sort of these changes during the lifetimes of current leaders.

“It is our hope that we are able to make positive improvements from this difficult situation and use this rare opportunity to improve the appearance of an entryway of the township, improve non-motorized access, and improve boater access and safety,” he said.

Akers said the Community Services department will contact groups working with the township on the Iron Belle Trail construction to coordinate scheduling.

At the end of Akers’ report, Supervisor McNamara said two weeks ago he contacted the township’s consultants, Fishbeck engineers, to get estimates on the cost and how long it would take. He said Fishbeck said it would take $4.3 million and three years, which includes two years of engineering, which is what the county said.

He said the county will pay for the bridge but would charge for amenities. He said the bridge was built in 1927 and now they can take the 95-year-old bridge and make it a plus to the community.

“How did we get here?” asked Trustee Kevin Martin. “It’s a 95-year-old bridge. Do they inspect regularly?”

Akers said the county inspects every two years, but he said he didn’t have the report on the last inspection.

“They had a problem with an inspector who was approving bridges without inspections,” Supervisor McNamara said, adding that’s what happened with the Grosse Ile and New Boston bridges that also were suddenly closed.

Supervisor McNamara said the township always thought that the Denton Road bridge was a Belleville bridge, but the whole bridge is in Van Buren Township, with the causeway up to it in Belleville.

He said this will not be an 80/20 match, but Belleville should help the township with this to do something to make it look nice. He said it will be about 40” higher, with a walkway on one side. The county didn’t agree with paying for the walkway on the causeway.

Trustee Martin said the bridge should be made accessible and safe and its appearance is secondary. Clerk Leon Wright agreed with Trustee Martin.

“It’s not an entrance to the township,” said Clerk Wright, noting its appearance is not the most important thing.

“We’ll have to make that decision in a year or two,” McNamara said.

At the VBT Environmental Commission meeting the next night, Akers said the county was getting started with environmental permits for the bridge.

He said there is a danger that freshwater mussels are present and the survey for them has to be done during the right season.

“If you find them, it’s a two-year moving project,” Akers said, referring to the freshwater mussels.

Akers said another thing was the 40% cost increase of construction over the last couple of years. He said they need at least a six-foot pathway on one side and they are talking with groups who fund the Iron Belle Trail.

Akers told the commission that the Wayne County Public Service Director and the head of the county’s Engineering Department are committed to working with the township. The officials said the height could be increased 40 inches and it could be decorative or more attractive.

Environmental Commission member Peter Creal asked if while the bridge is closed is it safe for boaters to pass underneath it?

“They never said that was a problem, but I’ll make sure we get 100% clarification,” Akers said.

“It will split the lake in half” if boaters can’t go beneath that bridge, Creal said, “and limit accessibility.”

“We’ll be working with them and they’ve committed to working with us,” Akers said.