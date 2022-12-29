VBT approves selling old fire station on Ecorse to DTE Gas

The old fire station at 45581 Ecorse Rd., just west of Belleville Road, was officially sold to DTE Gas for $220,000 at the Dec. 20 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said an appraiser was hired by the township and he determined the fair market value was $220,000. He said DTE will pay the $2,000 cost of the appraisal, as well.

Director Power said the site will provide redundancy for 160,000 people in Western Wayne County with a gas transmission line. He said the board determined at a previous meeting that the property was not in the long-term interest of the township. A quick-claim deed to DTE was approved for the “Ecorse Valve Site.”

He said it is considered an essential service, so no site plan is needed. Power said his department gave DTE advice on security fencing and landscaping. The site will contain no buildings.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said this will serve the residents of Van Buren Township and this second pipe is being put in place in case the first pipe goes bad.

The site also will provide for the installation of remote-control values for emergency remote shutoffs.

In other business at the 36-minute meeting on Dec. 20, the board:

• Witnessed Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous honor Trustee Kevin Martin with a framed resolution from the county commission telling of his service in the Navy providing national security and his 45 years at General Motors. He recently retired from GM. Trustee Martin said, “On behalf of Judge Martin and myself, I am humbled and honored to be so honored.” He referred to his wife, 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin, who stood by his side. He said he will continue to serve his community;

• Approved a contract with apparent low-bidder of four bids, TSP Environmental, in the amount of $279,233.60 for the replacement of the Wildbrook Pump Station. The existing suction pump station has historic problems with pulling prime and keeping prime due to excess grease in the wet well. Two submersible pumps will be installed in the well and above ground storage. Due to the long force main, a pump-down performance test will be performed. Kevin Lawrence, director of water and sewer, said it is likely the excessive grease has settled in the force main and a pump-down comparison to performance curves will indicate the need for a pipe-cleaning program. He said this work will correct a design issue, going from suction station on top to submersibles within the wastewater well;

• Approved the personal service agreement with Elena Manalp in the communications’ department. Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter said Manalp has more than 12 years of experience on social media and graduated from Michigan State University in August. She had served as assistant to the campaign manager for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was reelected;

• Approved a rate increase for the Van Buren Today Magazine from $350 per page to $400 per page. Community Publishing & Marketing of Taylor sells all advertising within Today Magazines and retains all monies owed from these advertising and sponsorship endeavors. Total estimated amount due from the township per 16-page issue is $6,400. Photos and artwork are provided by VBT;

• Approved the appointment of Alex Dine to the Local Development Finance Authority with a term to expire Aug. 12, 2023;

• Approved the 2023 regular work study and board meeting schedule, with work study session beginning at 5 p.m. and regular meetings at 6 p.m. on meetings that generally are the first and third Tuesdays of the month, except for holidays. Also, the Aug. 14 budget review meeting will begin at 8 a.m. There is only one meeting in January 2023 and that is Jan. 17;

• Approved the resignation of Trustee Reggie Miller from the Board of Trustees effective Dec. 15. She assumes her new office as Representative for District 31 in the Michigan House of Representatives as of Jan. 1. She was elected Nov. 8;

• Approved the Wayne County Annual Permit for the 2023 Fiscal Year. The permit covers maintenance, restoration, and special events on the Wayne County road right-of-way;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara say the township is expected to get $35,000 from the national opiate settlement and that money will be used for some things like at-risk students; and

• Approved the voucher list, which included a severance payout of $53,500 for Lisa Lothringer, former deputy executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, a position she had held since January, 2015. There was another payout to her civil rights attorney Salvatore Prescott Porter and Porter for $16,500, making the total payout $70,000.