MSP says body on freeway was that of Van Buren Township man

Michigan State Police say the body found on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Township on the evening of Dec. 13 was that of a Van Buren Township man. Police said the family has been notified, but did not release the name.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash on westbound I-94 near Haggerty. Several motorists said they had hit something on the freeway.

When troopers arrived, they found the body of a person, initially described as a woman, which had been run over multiple times. The next day, MSP issued a correction and said the medical examiner determined the body was that of a male from Van Buren Township.

“The body was struck multiple times and the original vehicle that struck the body pulled off the freeway at Belleville Rd.,” MSP said on Twitter.

As state police combed the scene, westbound I-94 lanes were closed at Haggerty, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened around 2 a.m., Dec. 14.

Neighbors in the area said they had heard the man had jumped off the Haggerty Road bridge, but police have not confirmed that.