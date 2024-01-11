Court Watching: Judge dismisses charges against defendant in hotel fraud case

Jenmond Neiltavius McCullum, 22, of Sumpter Township was charged with fraud, use of a computer to commit a crime (maximum sentence 10-20 years), and identity theft on July 16 in Van Buren Township.

He was set for his probable cause conference on Nov. 1. His live preliminary exam was set for Dec. 20. Personal bond was $20,000.

On Dec. 20, Judge Oakley dismissed charges without prejudice part way through the preliminary exam and the prosecutor said the charges will be refiled with the witnesses needed for the testimony.

Defense attorney Kerry Martin had objected to evidence he called “heresay” and said, “You’ve got to have somebody here from Kalitta.” Judge Oakley agreed.

One witness had testified on Dec. 20. Renson Hanna, regional manager of Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and other hotels, testified to what went on at one of his hotels from July to October 2023.

He said they have a computer program where you can check the room occupation and other details and they found a pattern of fraud. He testified airline employees could bill their company for lodging and some of those listed were fraudulent and not authorized by the airline.

The defense attorney convinced the judge there should be direct testimony on that evidence instead of the witness just saying he saw something.