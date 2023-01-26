Library to host classic film series, ‘Double Indemnity’ is Feb. 9

The Belleville Area District Library has agreed to host a series of classic films, starting with “Double Indemnity” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

The 1944 crime noir film was directed by Billy Wilder and stars Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurry, and Edward G. Robinson.

The films, which will be shown free to the public, are being sponsored by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts and the Friends of the Library.

Following each film, there will be a discussion led by former Free Press film critic John Monaghan.