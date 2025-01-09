Three generations of mothers and daughters are twins in local family

Three generations of mothers and daughters are twins in a local family. Although many think twins skip a generation, that’s not the case in this family.

Catarina Nickole Gasser grew up in Victoria Commons and was the Belleville High School Homecoming Queen in 2015 and her fraternal twin sister Carlynn Noel Gasser was drum major in the BHS Marching Band in 2015. They graduated together in 2016.

Their mother Nina Gasser, who lives in Victoria Commons with their father William Robert Gasser, has a fraternal twin sister Tina.

Catarina married Cory Eric Yankey in 2021 and they live in Dearborn. In November she gave birth to identical twin girls, and they were so identical they weighed exactly the same – 6 pounds, 11 ounces – and were the exact same length – 18 inches.

They are Mary Gail Yankey and Wilhelmina Estee Yankey.

“While cool, this may seem unremarkable, since twins are born every day, but my story is a bit different,” said Catarina.

“I have a fraternal twin sister, Carlynn. Not only am I a twin, my mom, Nina, is also a twin. She has a fraternal twin sister, Tina,” she said. She said her mother and aunt are the first twins in the family and the chain started with them.

“I’m not sure what the odds of something like this happening are, but everyone seems suprised when I tell them, so I assume it is pretty rare.”

All the twins sat together for a Thanksgiving photo on a set of stairs. From the top, left to right, are Nina Maria Gasser and Tina Marie Weinberg. Next are Carlynn Noel Gasser and Catarina Nickole Yankey. They are holding Mary Gail Yankey and Wilhelmina Estee Yankey. The picture was taken at the home of Nina and William Gasser in Victoria Commons in Belleville.