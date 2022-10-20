Seats on the bus still available for BACA’s trip to Van Gogh exhibit

Seats are still available on the bus to visit the special Van Gogh exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Barbara Miller, chairwoman of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts’ Van Gogh Excursion, said the wheelchair-accessible bus will leave Van Buren Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd., at 11 a.m. and the DIA tour starts at noon.

An audio guide for the exhibit will be available and lunch can be purchased at the DIA cafeteria. The bus leaves at 4 p.m. to return to Van Buren Township Hall.

Cost for the excursion is $25 per person. Payment in advance is a guarantee of your reservation. This cost includes the bus ride to and from the DIA and entry into the DIA and the special exhibit. The bus tour is limited to 50 participants.

Miller said the Wayne County millage of .20 mill to support the DIA allows the DIA to offer residents of Wayne County these services at no cost.

To prepare for the exhibit, the movie of the story of the life and work of Van Gogh, “Lust for Life,” will be shown at the Belleville Area District Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. There is no charge to see the film, which is being shown courtesy of the library.

Anyone with questions is invited to call Miller at (734) 516-0025. Reservations may be made by sending a check made payable to BACA to: BACA, P.O. Box 1654, Belleville, MI 48112.

According to the DIA website, “Van Gogh in America” celebrates the DIA’s status as the first public museum in the United States to purchase a painting by Vincent van Gogh, his Self-Portrait (1887). On the 100th anniversary of its acquisition, visitors may experience 74 authentic Van Gogh works from around the world and discover the fascinating story of America’s introduction to this iconic artist, in an exhibition only at the DIA.

A full-length, illustrated catalogue with essays by the exhibition curator and Van Gogh scholars will accompany the exhibition. The Detroit Institute of Arts is the exclusive venue for this exhibition.