CBC awards prizes to top costumes in Halloween event

The Belleville Central Business Community awarded prizes in six categories to winners of the Halloween Costume Contest on Main Street in downtown Belleville:

Landon Leigh, 3 years old, “Pirate,” in Infant-3 category;

Imedla, 4 years old, “Wonder Woman,” in Age 4-6 category;

Ella June, 9 years old, “Hungry Hippo,” in Age 7-9 category;

Lila Collin, 11 years old, and her dog Piper, “Pumpkin Spice Latte,” in the Age 10-12 category;

Abby Randall, 15 years old, “Bunny,” in the 13-Up category; and

Adam Duncan, Kristin Duncan, children Ben and Charley Duncan, and LaNae Harsch (Flo), “Liberty Mutual Insurance Group,” in the Family category.