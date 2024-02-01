BHS Varsity Dance Team takes first place, again, for its Jazz routine

The Belleville High School Varsity Dance Team was at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 28 for the Pistons Classic Dance Championship, the team’s last competition of the season. The team defended its title by securing first place in its Jazz routine for the second year in a row and took home third place in its Pom routine.

Members of the team are Olivia Scheil, Maggie Keech, Ricki Barnes, Kaiah Sargent, Robyn Young, Captain Arielle Chamberlain and Captain Tori Morrison.

Head coach Christi Yamamoto said the team competes in four contests between November and January and has secured first in Jazz twice and first in Pom once during those contests.