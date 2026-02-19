BHS to host Michigan Winter Guard competition on Feb. 22

Eighteen winter guard units from across the state will perform in the Michigan Color Guard Circuit Winter Guard Competition beginning at 11 a.m. at Belleville High School on Sunday, Feb. 22.

After competition all day, the awards are scheduled to be presented at 2:12 p.m.

Three units from BHS will compete: those of middle-school age, high-school age, and those aged 18 and up.

Belleville bands are hosting the event in collaboration with MCGC and the Belleville Community Guard programs.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $10 each, with those five and under entering free. There will be local vendors on site.

Along with the three Belleville teams, units are expected from Farmington, Chelsea, Wayne, Grand Rapids, Dearborn, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores, Romulus, Traverse City, Macomb, Flint, Swartz Creek, and Detroit.

Belleville Community Guards Administrative Director Sarah Moon said local teams will be going to the Michigan State Championships in Lansing on March 28.

Belleville Community Guard programs combine both the Belleville Color Guards and Belleville Tiger Elite Winter Guards to offer year-round guard programs for performance and competition opportunities. Programs are available for ages 9-18+.