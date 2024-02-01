BHS seeks businesses to participate in second-annual Career Day

Last year more than 50 businesses participated in Belleville High School’s first-annual Career Day and this year they would like to double that number.

BHS wants to expose its students to all career pathways. This year, it invites individuals, businesses, and corporations to attend the second-annual Career Day from 8 to 10 a.m. on April 25, with lunch provided to all attendees afterward.

If you know of people who would be interested, share this information. To participate, contact Paula Slingerland, BHS assistant principal, at: [email protected] or call (734) 697-9133 x 2011.