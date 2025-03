BHS football players sign with colleges on Feb. 21 Signing Day

The signing day for football was split into early signing and a national signing day.

The early signing day in December was for all the student athletes who graduated from high school early and enrolled in their college programs.

During the early signing day, there were seven signees and on national signing day, Feb. 21, there were 14 signees. In total 21 of the 32 seniors in the 2025 class at BHS have signed to their future universities or colleges.

• Andre Thomas #0 – Central Michigan University

• Antwon Thomas #1 – Miami Ohio University

• Adrian Walker #2 – Miami Ohio University

• Desmon Yharbrough #3 – Miami Ohio University

• Dathan Bryson #4 — Heidelberg University

• Ray-mond Smith #5 – Madonna University

• Marquis Peoples Jr. #7 – Ferris State University

• Trey Graham #8 — Siena Heights University

• Rashad Jones #9 — Garden City CC

• Malik Murrell #10 – Undecided

• Elijah Dotson #11 — University of Michigan

• Bryce Underwood #19 – University of Michigan

• Amiri Martin – #20 – Undecided

• Brayden Lane #24 – Tiffin University

• Braylon Riase #40 – University of Findlay

• Reginald Woods #42 – Madonna University

• Reyne Diaz #50 – Madonna University

• Andre Johnson #52 – Lead Prep Academy

• Lamar Fairfax #54 – University of Memphis

• Trezelle Jenkins Jr #55 – Wayne State University

• Damon Denny #57 – Northwood University

Brayden Lane

“Beneath the Stripes”