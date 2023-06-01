Belleville Rotary Scholarship awards presented at BHS

On May 23, the Rotary Club of Belleville held its 78th-annual Scholarship Program.

In a gathering, at Belleville High School, which included school administrators, parents, family and the Belleville Rotarians, six $5,000 scholarships were awarded to Belleville-area-resident graduates.

The four Academic Scholarships went to Hope Copeland, Samantha Pause, Krishna Sharma and Sean Tinsley. The Charles B. Cozadd Community Service Award for service to school and other students was received by Luke Budd and the Donald Juchartz Award for community service was presented to Ethan Delaney.

During the meeting, Belleville Rotary Club President Mary Jo Suchy offered a welcome, including an explanation of what Rotary is and a summary of club activities helping individual citizens, communities and other charities in carrying on their work.

Each of the awardees thanked Rotary and spoke about his or her plans going forward and how the scholarships will assist in reaching academic goals.

The meeting included an encouraging talk by Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright who gave some words of inspiration to the awardees and further discussed the importance of civic engagement as they move forward in their lives and careers.

“The Rotary is happy to celebrate these amazing young individuals, who have all contributed so well to their communities, their school and their families,” president Suchy said.

After the presentations, Suchy, who is also Scholarship Committee chairperson, thanked all the attendees, the scholarship committee, and any others whose work made the evening possible.

Since its inception, Rotary Club of Belleville has awarded $642,500 to Belleville High School students in the club’s scholarship program. This year, as in recent years, the primary funding source for the program has been the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation which assists the club in the funding many of its projects.